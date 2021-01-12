Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 871.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ING Group upgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

Shares of Randstad stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.44. 1,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579. Randstad has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.