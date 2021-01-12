Rakon (RKN) Reaches Market Cap of $45.45 Million

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rakon has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Rakon has a total market cap of $45.45 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00104858 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.54 or 0.00301084 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00012300 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014138 BTC.

About Rakon

Rakon (CRYPTO:RKN) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken . Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rakon

Rakon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

