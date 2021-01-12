Radian Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Radian Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RDN. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

RDN stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth about $44,911,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 871.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,573,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 846,224 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $9,131,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Radian Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,859,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 404,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

