RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

RDCM opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $144.39 million, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.84.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in RADCOM by 5.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 343,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

