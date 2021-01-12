Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Short Interest Up 525.0% in December

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Quaterra Resources stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 68,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,478. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Quaterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

Get Quaterra Resources alerts:

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Quaterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.