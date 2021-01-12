Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QLYS. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $126.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $1,347,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,666,394.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,278 shares of company stock worth $20,541,968 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24,522.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 145,663 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

