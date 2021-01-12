QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $156.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $161.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

