QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $156.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.06. The company has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,439 shares of company stock worth $23,183,493. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

