QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,728 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $155.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,564,983. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

