qiibee (QBX) Market Capitalization Hits $2.59 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 23.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. qiibee has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $597.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get qiibee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00023569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00108402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00065860 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00255121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00061233 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,715.50 or 0.84651780 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,090,253 tokens. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.