QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QEP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.53.

NYSE QEP opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 4.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,654,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 261,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 197.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 242,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 161,104 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

