Qcash Trading 1% Lower This Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Qcash has a market cap of $70.83 million and approximately $942.22 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00024095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00111494 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00261345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00064609 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00061979 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

Buying and Selling Qcash

Qcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.