Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $692.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,920 shares of company stock worth $336,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.