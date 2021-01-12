Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $41.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 482,908 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 367,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 603,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

