Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issued By Oppenheimer

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Qorvo in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QRVO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $182.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.81 and a 200-day moving average of $136.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $184.47.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.