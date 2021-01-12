Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$335.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.07 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

TSE:ATA opened at C$24.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$14.27 and a one year high of C$25.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.22.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

