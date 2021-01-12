Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PUMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of PUMSY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. 6,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Puma has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $11.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

