Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 378,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,627 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,062,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,215,000 after buying an additional 40,194 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 73,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

