Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.03

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and traded as high as $23.39. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 1,703 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GZPFY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft alerts:

The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.75%. Equities analysts predict that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in the Russian Federation, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 100 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.