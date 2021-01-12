Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TARA. BidaskClub lowered Protara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $67.08.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.76). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 782,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $10,242,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,090,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

