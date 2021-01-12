Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Protara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARA opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $67.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.76). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.