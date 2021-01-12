Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,300 shares, an increase of 344.4% from the December 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 962.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PROSF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSF remained flat at $$107.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,600. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.03. Prosus has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.