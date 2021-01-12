ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) Trading Down 0.8%

ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.81 and last traded at $103.81. 1,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.22.

Get ProShares Ultra Industrials alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.84% of ProShares Ultra Industrials worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.