Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Stock Price Up 29.9%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY)’s share price rose 29.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 1,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosegur Cash in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash in transit, cash management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government institutions and central banks, mints, and jewelry stores worldwide. The company offers local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, which include jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidences.

