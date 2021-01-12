Propy Market Cap Tops $5.97 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Propy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. Propy has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $107,919.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Propy has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00042730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00040329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.63 or 0.04174048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00342218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

