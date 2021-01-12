ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Underperform”

Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PUMP. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ProPetro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of ProPetro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $810.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 3.35.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Resource Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

