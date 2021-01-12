Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0068 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and $421,009.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Project Pai token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,722,837,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,497,145,134 tokens. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

