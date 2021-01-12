ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of ProAssurance worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ProAssurance by 21.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 950,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

