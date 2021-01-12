Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $49.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Principal Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.62). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 88.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $1,959,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 331.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,405,000 after buying an additional 370,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

