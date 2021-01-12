Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Primo Water to an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.29.

PRMW stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,556,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after buying an additional 357,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

