Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at Scotiabank

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of TSE:PG opened at C$3.09 on Monday. Premier Gold Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$733.55 million and a PE ratio of -22.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$40.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Gold Mines Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

