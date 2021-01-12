Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, a growth of 4,930.1% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,065,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BIEI stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Premier Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Premier Biomedical

Premier Biomedical, Inc, a research-based company, discovers and develops medical products for the treatment of PTSD, cancer, and various other diseases. It offers pain management products comprising pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; oil-based pump spray applicators; and ointments through its Website painreliefmeds.com and various distributors.

