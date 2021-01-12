Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Equities researchers at Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.
APTS opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $13.68.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
Recommended Story: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.