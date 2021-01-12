Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Equities researchers at Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

APTS opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $13.68.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

