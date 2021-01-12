Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) shares rose 13.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 3,151,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,319,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 124.77% and a negative net margin of 1,902.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Predictive Oncology stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Predictive Oncology worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

