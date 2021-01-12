Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) shares rose 13.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 3,151,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,319,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 124.77% and a negative net margin of 1,902.82%.
About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.
