PotCoin (POT) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $1,595.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,630.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,107.53 or 0.03108369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00397091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.36 or 0.01356601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.76 or 0.00538187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00457493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00277345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020781 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,438,842 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

