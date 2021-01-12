Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSTL. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $151.85 million, a PE ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

