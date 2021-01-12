PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.83

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.83 and last traded at $44.66, with a volume of 402211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.06.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PolyOne by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 1,835.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 5.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 5,396.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

