Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Shares Up 20.2%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s share price rose 20.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 2,337,867 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,043,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $101.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 60.85% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Polar Power in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 3.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

