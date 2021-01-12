pNetwork Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $7.95 million and $1.78 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00042364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.69 or 0.04230444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.12 or 0.00346066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,680,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,399,366 tokens. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

Buying and Selling pNetwork

pNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars.

