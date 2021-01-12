Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Shares Up 14.6%

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) shot up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $8.49. 5,737,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 1,492,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTI. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 20,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,077,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,552,613.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

