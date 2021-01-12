Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC) Shares Gap Down to $17.50

Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $16.80. Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 130,840 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of £42.33 million and a PE ratio of -7.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.98.

Plant Health Care plc Company Profile

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, potatoes, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

