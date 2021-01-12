Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,094. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 198.29, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,277,624.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 505,703 shares of company stock valued at $38,517,224. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,960 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

