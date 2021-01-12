Pivotal Research Raises Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Price Target to $43.00

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GCO. CL King raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NYSE:GCO opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. Genesco has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $540.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 14.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 170.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

