Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.14 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $27.58 million and $1.14 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00023272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00108037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00254825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061368 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,386.77 or 0.83593368 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.