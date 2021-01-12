Piper Sandler Comments on Revance Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of RVNC opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,881,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,713,000 after acquiring an additional 441,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 224,934 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 7,981.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 222,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 219,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 224.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 174,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 40.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 161,601 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $789,888.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

