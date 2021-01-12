Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Sells $572,859.04 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 18,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $572,859.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,063,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, January 11th, Andre Wong Durand sold 13,343 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $400,823.72.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $824,248.77.

On Monday, October 26th, Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 738,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,482. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -421.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PING. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

