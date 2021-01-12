PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PHK opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

