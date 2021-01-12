PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
PDI stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $33.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.