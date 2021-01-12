PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
