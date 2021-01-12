Pillar Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.33 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. Pillar has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $31,485.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pillar has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00040901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00036270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.35 or 0.03896780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00319544 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

